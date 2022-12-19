Winter has arrived bringing cold weather and nasty bugs in its wake - including Norovirus.

The government body the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued guidance to help us protect ourselves and others from illness this season.

UKHSA has advised the public to wash their hands regularly with soap and warm water especially after going to the toilet and before preparing any food.

Alcoholic gels will not kill Norovirus, the agency has also warned.

What is Norovirus?





Also known as the "winter vomiting bug", Norovirus is an unpleasant stomach bug which can cause diarrhoea and vomiting.

The NHS has advised that despite the uncomfortable symptoms, the bug usually passes in approximately two days.

Norovirus symptoms

Here are the Norovirus symptoms you should be on the lookout for and are said to develop within one to two days of being infected, according to to the NHS:

feeling sick or nausea

diarrhoea

being sick or vomiting

a high temperature

a headache

aching arms and legs

Signs and symptoms of Norovirus to watch out for this winter ( PA) (Image: PA)

How to treat Norovirus

If you or someone you know develop the above symptoms, stay off school and work until you have not been sick or had diarrhoea for at least two days since this is the most infectious period.

You should also treat Norovirus at home and not visit hospitals or care homes when you have the virus.

The NHS says that the most important thing is to rest and consumes lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.

It also says that you will start to feel better in two to three days.

How Norovirus is spread

Norovirus can be spread in multiple ways including through close contact with someone who has norovirus.

Additionally, it can be spread by touching infected surfaces or objects and then touching your mouth.

You can also get Norovirus by eating food that's been prepared or handled by someone with the bug.

The UKHSA has issued advice on how to prevent Norovirus (Charles D. Humphrey/Centres for Disease Control and Prevention/PA) (Image: Charles D. Humphrey/Centres for Disease Control and Prevention/PA)

Incubation period for Norovirus

The incubation - or the time between getting infected and when you first start developing symptoms - for Norovirus is between one and two days.

How long does Norovirus live on surfaces?





Although Norovirus can pass within a couple of days, the bug can live on surfaces for much longer.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Norovirus can live on surfaces for up to two weeks.

For more information, guidance and support, visit the NHS website.