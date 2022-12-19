POLICE officers were spotted removing a large number of cannabis plants from the former Red Lion pub in Blaina.

Gwent Police confirmed that officers had been called to an address on High Street on Wednesday, December 14, just after midday.

Inside the property, they discovered cannabis plants.

Officers were later spotted removing a large number of plants from the property – which has been closed for some time.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address in High Street, on Wednesday, December 14, at around 12.20pm, where they found cannabis plants.

“The plants have been removed and enquiries are ongoing.”