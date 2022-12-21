A NEW discount store has opened at the former site of a budget retailer which abruptly closed in October.

B&M Bargains in the Kingsway Shopping Centre closed two months ago, with long queues as it cleared its stock.

Now, a new shop, MaxiDeals, has taken its place in the unit.

MaxiDeals has 15 stores across England, and its Newport branch, which opened on Friday, December 9, is its first in Wales.

Assistant manager Gemma Jones - who used to work at the former B&M - said the shop's first week of trading had gone well.

“It has been quite busy," she said. "We have had loads of people come in and take a look around to see what we got.

“I used to work in B&M and its nice to see some familiar faces. The bosses are happy and surprised how much money we have taken in.

“There is a lot of Christmas stock in, but once it's over we hope to have more options in so we hope to get everything sold then switch it around.”

MaxiDeals sells a similar range of items to B&M, including household, garden, pet, car/diy, seasonal confectionery sectors.

Opening hours are from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday; 9am to 6pm Saturday, and 10am to 4pm Sunday.