AN emergency road closure has been put in place on a busy road in Gwent after a water main burst.

Morrisons Water Services, on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, currently have an emergency road closure in place at Five Lanes North, Caerwent, to repair a burst main.

It is anticipated the closure will be in place until (and including) 20/12/2022. A signed diversion is attached.

The road is closed from Holly Lodge up to the juction near Five lanes Cottages. the diversion will take you past Five lanes Farm and Highmoor Hill.

For more information on the burst main call Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water | 0800 052 0130.