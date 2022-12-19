The future of Shaws the Drapers is in doubt as stores across the country sell off stock.

Items at the 106-year-old family business is being sold at bargain prices leaving the shelves bare.

Although stock in the branches is sparse staff have not been told whether the family business is closing down.

Inside the sparse Newport store (Image: Newsquest)

According to one staff worker workers were given a letter saying that the company were ‘restructuring.’

One worker at the Newport store said: “The staff haven’t been told anything, but it is a very worrying time for us especially just before Christmas.

“We received a letter that said the firm are restructuring but we don’t know what that means.

Outside the Cwmbran store (Image: Newsquest)

“You can take it as you see it and make your own judgements.

“It doesn’t look good.”

The department store, which was founded in South Wales, has 28 stores listed on its website with 15 in Wales another 13 in the south-west of England and the West Midlands.

All stock is being sold at discounted prices (Image: Newsquest)

A staff member at the Cwmbran store said: “We haven’t been told officially whether the store is closing but it’s obvious.”

South Wales Argus contacted Shaws for a comment.