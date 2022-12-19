Crafters have been hard at work around Gwent bringing some festive cheer and lots of colour to letter boxes around the area.

Our camera club members have been out and about snapping pictures of them and this is just a small selection of the pictures they have sent us.

South Wales Argus: Nicola Gapper sent in this picture of a festive postbox decoration she spotted in Caerleon

South Wales Argus: Snowman: Spotted in Rogiet. Picture: Rob Bowen

South Wales Argus: Santa: Spotted in Henllys, Cwmbran. Picture: Mark Evans

South Wales Argus: Legs: Ridgeway, Newport. Picture: Cath Carey