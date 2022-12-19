Crafters have been hard at work around Gwent bringing some festive cheer and lots of colour to letter boxes around the area.
Our camera club members have been out and about snapping pictures of them and this is just a small selection of the pictures they have sent us.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here