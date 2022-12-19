A NEW mass vaccination centre has opened in the former site of Debenhams in Newport City Centre this morning.

The Empty store at Friars Walk will be open from today as part of the health board's drive to get people vaccinated against covid ahead of winter.

The site is only open for booked appointments, with walk-in appointments unavailable at this time. It’s unknown whether walk-in appointments will become available in the future.

Previously the Anuerian Bevan health board told the Argus that the site had been chosen due to its size and central location in the city.

The vaccination centre at Debenhams is now open.

The vaccination centre will be called Friars Walk Newport Mass Vaccination Centre, and will be by invite only.

If eligible for the Autumn booster residents will be contacted via telephone if they are to be vaccinated at the new centre.

The opening of the new vaccination centre has been received with a mixed response by the Newport public.

Jason Higgs, from Cwmbran, said: “It should be another shop. There is Newport Market which is good, so maybe independent traders should open on each floor in there,that would be nice.

Jason Higgs (Image: Newsquest)

Jason Higgs believes the empty Debenhams should be turned into multiple independent traders.

“It would be good for local business, as its terrible - how they are wasting the space for sure.”

Meanwhile another shopper believes Newport is turning into a ghost town with the amount of shops closing.

Debbie Price, from Newport, added: “I don’t know if it is a good thing. It's good that people want the injections, but there should be a shop in there instead as it’s a big building.

“If you walk around Newport now, everything is shutting down.

“Online shopping is ruining the town, its shocking. They should reduce the rent so people can open new shops as Newport will turn into a ghost town.”

Opening times for the centre will be Monday, December 18th – Friday, December 23, 2022, from 9.30am, until 4.30pm for booked patients only.

The site will be closed on Christmas Eve (December 24) to December 27, but will re-open between Wednesday, December 28 and Friday, December 30.

It will then re-close for New Year's Eve (December 31) until Monday, January 2, before re-opening for Tuesday, January 3, with opening times to be confirmed.