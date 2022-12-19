A Newport man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and threats to a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.
Gwent Police received a call that a man was making threats to others while in possession of a knife at around 4.30pm on Sunday, December 18, in Corporation Road.
Specially trained firearms officers attended the scene alongside officers.
The 22-year-old remains in police custody.
