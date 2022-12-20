To say that it has been a difficult seven months since I became leader of Monmouthshire County Council is a gross understatement.

It was always going to be a very steep learning curve, but no one envisaged back in May what has actually transpired.

Our talented, committed team have worked against the background of an almost unprecedented economic crisis, which, apart from anything else, is increasing the number of people needing our help and contributing to the massively rising cost of providing services.

That being said, I am gratified that we have already been able to make a positive difference in numerous ways.

In local government not everything stops when a new team comes in and we have continued with many projects that were already in development.

As an example, within weeks we were able to confirm the decision to build the new all-ages three to 19 school in Abergavenny and we have given the green light to a plan to open new Welsh Medium School in Monmouth.

Work is now already under way to construct a new care home in Crick. And we have been able to build on the Welsh Government’s own free school meals plans, taking them a stage further for all ages in local infant schools.

During the long, hot summer we launched the county’s Play Strategy and oversaw the Summer of Fun, funded by Welsh Government.

Currently we are carefully reviewing how every council service supports the most vulnerable in our communities and addresses inequality - and responds to the climate emergency.

Then we have allocated land for new, affordable housing and developed a plan to address the homelessness crisis in our area.

There have been funds to help with the cost of living and we have brought groups together in every town to co-ordinate the community response this winter.

We are playing a leading role in partnerships to address water quality and continuing the work on the Nature Isn’t Neat initiative which turns grass verges into wildlife havens. Our Active Travel initiatives are aimed at replacing motorised journeys with cycle and pedestrian access.

Longer term, we have set out proposals for the new Local Development Plan and drafted our Corporate and Community Plan with the help of dedicated colleagues across the council, and local experts. We have adopted a collaborative approach within the council and with other bodies.

Now we are challenging every service to find savings and explore new ways of working to provide better value. We have also committed to working across the region and with the Health Board on plans to reduce health inequalities and prevent hospital admissions.

It was never going to be easy, but that’s not a bad start, now, is it.

Finally, I wish you all the very best season’s greetings and an improving 2023. We’ll do our best to try to make that happen.