Welsh Government has given £1.89 million to Caerphilly County Borough Council for the development of its new “container-style” market.

The construction of the market is subject to a planning application – which was submitted in October, and is yet to be decided.

If approved, the market will have 33 shipping containers, which will be home to a range of shops, restaurants, bars, and offices. Additionally, it is proposed to have space for pop-up stalls and outdoor music events.

The market is described as “temporary” and will be located where Specsavers on Cardiff Road once stood for up to five years. Originally, the council proposed to build a boutique hotel on this site.

The development is part of the council’s Caerphilly 2035 masterplan which aims to regenerate and transform the town centre. The council also has informal plans to demolish the existing Caerphilly Indoor Market on Pentrebane Street.

Funding for the market is to be split 70/30 between the Welsh Government and the council, respectively. The Welsh Government funding comes from its Transforming Towns Programme.

Deputy leader of the council, Cllr Jamie Pritchard said: “This is welcome news, and demonstrates the commitment of both Caerphilly Council and Welsh Government to make significant investments in developing new business opportunities in Caerphilly.

“We now await the outcome of the Local Planning Authority’s determination of the planning application and look ahead to the future.”

The council has previously said that the market is expected to open in summer 2023.