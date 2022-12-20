Ground movement has caused burst water mains resulting in multiple emergency road closures.

According to Welsh Water last week’s icy temperatures and the swift thaw over the past couple of days has resulted in ground movement.

An emergency road closure was put in place by Welsh Water at Five lanes, Caerwent and New Mill Road, Trellech to repair a burst main.

A spokesperson for Welsh Water said: “The prolonged freezing temperatures last week and rapid thaw over the last few days has resulted in ground movement and that has caused a large number of leaks across our network.

“We have also seen a number of customers report pipes on their internal water system which have burst.

“We had prepared for the thaw and had a full major incident team stood up to react quickly to any issues as they occur with over 750 people and our entire tanker fleet working throughout the weekend into today (19th December) to limit any impact on customers.

“We are aware of an issue in the Caerwent area with intermittent supplies to some customers as we locate and fix leaks in this area.

“We would like to apologise to customers there for any inconvenience caused and assure them that we are working as quickly as possible to restore supplies to normal.”

Welsh Water are urging people to check all their outside taps for any leaks and to turn them off if they have been running to prevent them from freezing.

It is anticipated that Five Lanes, Caerwent’s closure will be in place until (and including) 20/12/2022 and New Mill Road, Trellech will be closed until (and including) 21/12/2022.