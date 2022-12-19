POLICE have issued a public appeal to track down a wanted Cwmbran man.
Dean McCann has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
The 34 – year old was sentenced to ten years for burglary on Tuesday 25 November 2014 at Cardiff Crown Court.
The wanted man. Picture: Gwent Police
If you have any information which could help track him down, contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting 2200402124.
You can also send the force a direct message with information on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
