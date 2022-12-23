It's the Friday before Christmas and many will be heading out into Newport to celebrate.

So, we asked you, our readers, where are the best places in Newport for a pre (or post) Christmas tipple. Here is what you told us...

Bar Amber

This Newport County supporters bar located on the high street topped the list as readers voted it the top bar for a Christmas drink.

Bar Amber (Image: Newsquest)

The pub is a supporter’s run pub, so will no doubt be busy ahead of County's next home game on Friday, December 30.

Potters

Always a popular choice our Argus readers, this charming pub in the heart of Newport City centre was voted in second place.

Potters Pub (Image: Newsquest)

The free house pub and live music venue has plenty to offer with its beautiful roof top terrace with views of the city and a generous selection of alcoholic choices.

The John Wallace Linton

This Wetherspoons pub on Cambrian Road was voted in third place, there was no doubt that 'Spoons would make the list.

John Wallace Wetherspoons (Image: Newsquest)

It’s known for its cheap drinks and has a fantastic selection to choose from.

Lyceum Tavern

This traditional pub located on Malpas Road was voted in fourth place by our readers.

It has a range of quality ales, larger and ciders and is a friendly place for locals.

The pub has a welcoming and friendly atmosphere, with reasonable priced drinks. And although the pub was recently put up for sale, the landlord has a long lease and will remain in place for years to come.

Drago Lounge

This café bar located at Friars Walk was voted in fifth place and is known for its relaxed atmosphere.

Drago Lounge (Image: Newsquest)

If you are looking for chilled place with good food and range of gluten free and vegan options, then this is the place to go.

Windsor Castle

This historic pub was voted in sixth place by our readers and has been a popular pub in the city for years.

Google (Image: Google)

The pub is close to Newport’s bus station as well as the high street for shoppers and serves a range of alcohol drinks and low prices.

The Red Lion

This traditional pub was voted in seventh place by our readers, and is one of the last remaining traditional pubs near the city centre.

Google Maps (Image: Google)

Located on Stow Hill, it has a local feel while welcoming visitors and is a great place for Rugby games.

Have we missed any of your favourites? Let us know in the comments below. Any if any of you get round all seven tonight, be sure to tag our Facebook page with any photos!