AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place on a Monmouthshire Road to allow BT to gain access to their overhead network and restore service.
BT currently have an emergency road closure in place on Bully Hole Road, Earlswood Shirenewton.
The road was closed yesterday, Monday, and is expected to re-open today, Tuesday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here