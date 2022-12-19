“GIVING up was not an option” for Carol Mutlow in her efforts to honour daughter Hannah.

She knew nothing about running a business when opening Hannah’s Music following Hannah’s passing at the age of just 16 after a battle with cystic fibrosis.

However, 31 years later, the Chepstow store is still going strong, and it is continuing to serve as a fitting tribute to the late teenager.

As well as opening the shop, Carol founded the popular annual Castell Roc festival, and has organised many other events that have brought the community together.

Her dedication to remembering Hannah and connecting the people of Chepstow was recognised at this year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards.

Attending the Caerphilly County Borough Council-backed event with her loved ones, including husband John and daughters Vicky and Jaynie, Carol collected the Community Hero Award, sponsored by Gwent Police and the Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner.

Carol, third from right, with her family and friends at the awards

Carol, who opened a second music store in Cwmbran in 2011, then landed the overall Pride of Gwent title, the recipient of which is picked from the winners of the Rodney Parade ceremony’s 13 categories.

“My Hannah was a special person and we talked quite a bit about owning a music shop,” said an emotional Carol.

“I didn’t know anything about running a business, so Hannah was going to be the brains behind it.

“I went to the bank to see the loan manager and he asked me what I knew about running a business – I said “nothing”.

“He then asked me what I knew about the products we’d be selling – I said “nothing”.

“He said to go home, think about it for a little bit and maybe one day it could happen.

“I said to Hannah it was a no-go but we would keep trying.

“Hannah picked up a bug that didn’t do her any good and she was suffering from it for a few years.

Carol recalled how she started Hannah's Music

“We were obviously all devastated when she passed away, but then I woke up one morning a few months later and said I’ve got to open that music shop.

“I got on my bike out and rode down to the bank and told them I was going to open the shop!

“The loan manager asked me what I was going to do if he said no to lending me the money, and I just said I would find it from somewhere else.

“He said “we’d better lend you the money and look after you then”.

“I still didn’t know anything about running a business or what I was selling.

“It wasn’t easy to start with, it was quite hard. But it’s 31 years later and we’re still here.

“It has been really hard, but giving up was not an option.”

“I think Hannah would be happy with how it has turned out, and very proud of what has been achieved.”