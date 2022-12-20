CARL Jones was “just being nosy” when he decided to investigate the smell of smoke while driving through Bargoed early one morning this summer.

And for the residents of four houses in Gilfach Street, it’s a good job he let his inquisitive side get the better of him.

For when the passing motorist, an off-duty emergency medical technician, reached the scene, a fire was putting lives at risk.

Using the expertise acquired from his day job, and 18 years as a special constable with Gwent Police, Carl sounded the alarm and then set about getting people out of their homes.

In the end, he helped rescue families in three properties, while contacting the emergency services led to a man in a fourth house, who has made a full recovery, being guided to safety.

And it was his bravery on the morning of Sunday, July 24 that saw Carl collect the 999 Hero Award at this year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards.

Carl Jones recounts his lifesaving exploits

Lewis Janes, of category sponsors Coleg Gwent, handed him his prize during the 2022 ceremony, which took place at Rodney Parade and was backed by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

“I was driving home and had the window open to keep myself awake,” he said.

“I started smelling smoke and went to see what was happening – I was just being nosy really.

“It was very concerning because the smoke started spreading through the roofs of the houses, and I acted on instinct.”

He added: “I’m totally humbled to be given this award.”

His act of bravery was also recognised at Caerphilly County Borough Council and Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations’ Volunteer Achievement Awards in October.