THE team behind this year’s historic Pride in the Port event in Newport have had another reason to cheer after triumphing at the 2022 South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards.

Pride in the Port took home the Monmouthshire Building Society-sponsored Diversity in the Community Award from the Rodney Parade ceremony.

“To win this award means a lot,” said Pride in the Port vice-chairman Adam Smith.

“With the effort, time and commitment all volunteers gave in putting this amazing event together, the award feels like a huge thank you to everyone.

“It was our first event and it gave us the opportunity to give LGBTQIA+ people a sense of pride within their own city.

“It gave the community a place to come and be with others while having fun in a safe, welcoming and friendly environment.

“We are all proud of what we achieved this year and the amount of support from the wider community, including other organisations and businesses within the city.

“It’s very early stages, but bring on 2023! We know what the community wants through our feedback engagement, so let's make next year bigger and better.”

Pride in the Port was the first community Pride event ever in Newport.

Run and organised by a group of LGBTQIA+ activists and campaigners that live and work within the city, Pride in the Port took place at Belle Vue Park in September.

The team behind the historic gathering worked tirelessly for nine months to put the event together.

And it proved a resounding success, with more than 2,500 people being provided a space where they could truly be themselves.

Pride in the Port also supported other LGBQTAI+ groups in the city by ensuring they were actively involved and had a visible presence at the event.

Although Pride in the Port was aimed at the LGBTQIA+ community, it was a chance to celebrate all walks of life.

In attendance were women-only organisations, BAME, religious and mental health groups and a dedicated youth area to ensure the event was open and accepting to everyone.

Pride in the Port’s tight-knit team dedicated their own time to better the LGBTQIA+ community, organisations and businesses around LGBQTIA+ awareness and helped put Newport on the map for being inclusive.