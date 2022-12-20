ACTOR, author, talk show host and LGBTQ+ activist Scott McGlynn suffered years of bullying at school because of the way he looked and his sexuality.

He would travel to school early to miss the train filled with pupils and then stay late to avoid the other children.

Scott says he left school with two GCSEs and three friends, and the bullying also affected his communication with others.

He felt totally alone at school and developed anxiety and depression following the treatment he received – and he doesn’t want others to go through the same traumatic experience.

Scott has been a vocal supporter of the charity Just Like Us, taking part in their campaigns advocating for more support for LGBTQ+ young people.

He has also started a podcast where guests talk about their experience of coming out, something Scott did some 20 years ago.

Scott McGlynn, centre, with his guests at the awards

In 2016, his debut book OUT was released to rave reviews on Amazon.

The memoir depicts Scott’s time at school in the 1990s, finding love and growing up being bullied because of his skin and sexuality.

After the book’s release, he held a number of talks and also hosted LGBTQ+ youth groups.

And it is his work helping others that saw Scott receive the LGBTQ+ Campaigner of the Year crown at the 2022 South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards.

Taking place at Rodney Parade in Newport, the event, headline sponsored by Caerphilly County Borough Council, saw a total of 14 awards handed out to a host of Gwent heroes.

Scott was presented with his prize by Nathan Davies, community development manager at category sponsors Newport City Homes.

“Thank you for a very special day, it means the world to me,” said Scott after picking up the award.