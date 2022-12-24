THE Celtic Manor Resort and International Convention Centre Wales in Newport have once again teamed up with The Salvation Army and other charities to provide nourishing festive meals for the homeless and vulnerable people in need in South Wales.

Leading up to Christmas, a team of six banqueting chefs from the Celtic Collection venues will have prepared more than 900 turkey dinners and vegetarian alternatives for serving at charity centres and delivering to vulnerable people in need.

The first batch of 320 individually portioned frozen meals was collected from ICC Wales head chef Gavin McDonagh by The Salvation Army in Cardiff, and will be delivered to people who might otherwise be without a Christmas dinner.

In what has become a Christmas tradition for the venues, another 580 donated meals are being collected from the Celtic Manor Resort to support the Christmas charity work of Newport’s Stow Park Community Centre, Pobl, Eden Gate, Moved By Compassion and The Salvation Army in Newport.

Major Roger Batt, divisional leader for the Salvation Army in Wales, said: “We are grateful to the Celtic Collection and ICC Wales for their donation of Christmas meals.

"The Salvation Army have worked closely with organisations such as the NHS Services and Social Services to identify the families who are most in need.

"These lunches will be delivered to the families by a team of volunteers along with a Christmas card and a treat ready for them to heat up and enjoy on Christmas day.”

Celtic Manor Resort and ICC Wales culinary director Peter Fuchs said: “We serve thousands of Christmas dinners every year to those joining us for parties and family celebrations, but these are the most important meals we will cook during the festive season.

"The Salvation Army and partner charities do incredible work to support the vulnerable people in our community and we were delighted to support their activity once again this Christmas.”