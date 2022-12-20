TERRY Hall, lead singer of The Specials, has died at the age of 63, the band has announced.

They shared that he passed away after a "brief illness" and that he would be "deeply missed" by all who knew him.

A statement released on the band’s official Twitter account on Monday (December 19) said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words… ‘Love Love Love’.

“We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”

Hall found fame with The Specials in the late 1970s, with the band forming in Hall’s home city of Coventry in 1977.

Jerry Dammers, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter set up the band, with Hall, Neville Staple, Roddy Byers and John Bradbury joining a year later.

The band were originally called The Automatics, before changing their name to The Coventry Automatics, The Specials AKA The Automatics and finally, in 1978, settling on The Specials.

They were known for their ska and rocksteady style, recording hits such as Ghost Town, Too Much Young and Gangsters.

The band split in 1981, after which Hall, Golding and Staple went on to form Fun Boy Three.

Together they got a number of top 10 singles, but Hall didn't stick around for too long, leaving in 1983 to form The Colourfield with ex-Swinging Cats members Toby Lyons and Karl Shale.

After undertaking a variety of solo and collaborative projects, Hall came back to help reform The Specials in 2008.

Tributes pour in for Terry Hall

Bandmate Neville Staple tweeted he was “deeply saddened” to hear about Hall’s death, saying: “We knew Terry had been unwell but didn’t realise how serious until recently. We had only just confirmed some 2023 joint music agreements together. This has hit me hard.”

"I was deeply saddened to hear about Terry Hall's passing on Sunday. @SugaryStaple was called as we arrived in Egypt. We knew Terry had been unwell but didn't realise how serious until recently. We had only just confirmed some 2023 joint music agreements together. This has hit me pic.twitter.com/sHNMJIwPII — From THE SPECIALS Neville Staple (@NevilleStaple) December 19, 2022

Musician Elvis Costello was one of those to pay his respects. He tweeted: "Sad to receive the news of Terry Hall’s passing last night from Lynval Golding.

"Terry’s voice was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on “The Specials”. That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow. My condolences to his family and friends."

Singer Matt Goss wrote: "I’m in shock that one of my favourite singer-songwriters, Terry Hall has passed away. The Specials represent my youth, they represent everything about my teenage years, they were THE BAND that got us out of our homes and into the school discos & clubs!"

Meanwhile, singer Boy George tweeted: "Very sad to hear about Terry Hall! Absolutely loved him as an artist. Sad day! #thespecials".

Comedian Tim Vine posted: "I haven’t written a lot of fan mail in my life but I once wrote to Terry Hall. So many brilliant songs and such a cool frontman. RIP to a total original.X."

The Twitter account for UB40 also paid tribute to Hall, writing: "We are very sad to hear of the passing of Terry Hall the lead singer of @thespecials. Another one gone too soon! RIP Terry."