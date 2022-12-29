A FORMER Gwent day care centre which was forced to close its doors due to the pandemic is set for a new life after being bought at auction.

Pendragon, Oak Street, Abertillery, in a prominent location in the town, sold for £135,000. The property was listed by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £130,000-plus.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "Pendragon, a three-storey, semi-detached property with basement, was most recently used as a day care centre but ceased operating during the pandemic.

"The ground floor and first floor of the property is set out as a day care centre with playrooms and various store rooms, a kitchen and wc’s. The top floor comprises a five bedroom flat with living room, dining room, kitchen, four piece bathroom and utility cupboard/cloakroom.

"The flat can be accessed internally but also has a separate entrance to the rear. There is a car parking space to the rear of the property suitable for one vehicle. Subject to the relevant consents, the property may be suitable for development.

"The property is in a prominent position, on the junction of Alma Street and Castle Street, Abertillery and benefits from being located close to local amenities, including a public car park opposite."

