NEWPORT City Homes were proud to support the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards for another year.

The Upper Dock Street-based social landlord supports more than 20,000 customers, leaseholders, and shared owners across the city and is committed to providing homes in communities where people want to live.

This year, Newport City Homes sponsored the LGBTQ+ Campaigner of the Year Award, which was won by Scott McGlynn.

Newport City Homes recently announced a new strategic commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion, and is actively working to create an environment that’s equal and fair for all, including supporting the inaugural Pride in the Port event earlier this year.

Newport City Homes’ equality, diversity and inclusion manager, India Williams, said: “At NCH, we know we have a responsibility to treat everyone equally, whether customer, colleague or partner.

“But for us, it goes much further. We’re proud that our communities are strong and valued by our customers, but we recognise that many continue to face considerable challenges.

“One in four* young people experiencing homelessness are from the LGBTQ+ community.

“This is a disproportionate figure of homelessness, and we will continue to work with partners and volunteers in our communities to help reduce these challenges wherever we can.

“As a social landlord, we have a responsibility to take action.

“We’re pleased to be able to recognise the fantastic work carried out by volunteers across Gwent to affect positive change in LGBTQ+ inclusion in our communities, and we’d like to congratulate and thank everyone who was shortlisted for LGBTQ+ Campaigner of the Year for their dedication.”

*LGBTQ+ Youth Homelessness Report 2021.