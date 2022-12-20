POLICE have dismantled more cannabis-growing operations in Gwent during another round of raids.

Officers carried out drugs warrants at three properties in Caerphilly county borough on Thursday, December 15.

The raids took place in Navigation Street, Trethomas; in Tridwr Road, Abertridwr; and in Hillside Avenue, Abertridwr.

"Following searches of the properties, quantities of cannabis, cash and mobile phones were seized," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

No arrests were made, and the three addresses were not linked, they added.

Gwent Police also seized cash during raids in Caerphilly county borough. (Image: Gwent Police)

The raids follow other recent operations targeting cannabis factories around Gwent.

Last week, the Argus reported how police discovered a "large cannabis grow" when they raided a property in Crosskeys, also Caerphilly county borough.

That raid, in Gladstone Street, also resulted in two men being arrested suspected of producing the Class-B drug.

In a separate incident, police officers were seen removing a large number of cannabis plants from the former Red Lion pub in Blaina, Blaenau Gwent.

The force said "the plants have been removed and enquiries are ongoing".

The police spokesperson told the Argus the Trethomas and Abertridwr raids were not part of a wider operation.

Officers from Caerphilly county borough encouraged people to report signs of cannabis factories.

"If you have any information on drug production in your area, please contact 101 or Crimestoppers to report it anonymously," they said.