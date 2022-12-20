A WOMAN left her victims with broken bones, scratches and bruises after she assaulted them during a mass brawl in a Gwent town centre.

Young mum Kaylie Nightingale carried out “unprovoked” attacks on Alesha Pearce and Danya Marsden in Blaenavon in the summer of 2020, prosecutor Paul Hewitt said.

Violence erupted after she and another man were involved in an argument in the street with the two victims and a group of people with them.

Nightingale and her companion had given way to them but the defendant became upset with them over what she though was their lack of manners.

In a victim impact statement Miss Marsden said she was left with visible injuries after she was assaulted which left her feeling “so ashamed”.

She had to take a month off work and it had ruined a family holiday she had booked in Tenby, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Nightingale, 26, of Granby Close, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She admitted the offences, which took place on August 23, 2020, on the day of her trial.

The defendant had one previous conviction for battery from 2013.

David Leathley, representing Nightingale, said his client had endured an “ill-favoured life”.

He told of how, when she was aged 18, she had woken up to discover her partner had died in his sleep next to her.

Her barrister told the court Nightingale had suffered from sepsis and “high degrees of anxiety and depression”.

Mr Leathley added: “She is the author of what happened that day.

“The defendant lost her temper and threw the first blow.

“In this fracas, in this melee, a lot of people were involved.

“The melee got out of hand and it can be properly described as six of one and half a dozen of the other.

“It’s a pretty sorry picture. It was a spontaneous episode – it was not planned.

“She wisely decided she went in excess of what can be described as reasonable self-defence.”

The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter KC, said: “You carried out assault against them that left not insubstantial injuries – there were broken bones and scratches and bruises.”

Nightingale was handed a nine-month jail sentence that was suspended for 18 months.

She was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £156 victim surcharge.