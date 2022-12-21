THE efforts of Caldicot Town Team director Aaron Reeks were recognised at this year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, as he walked away from the ceremony with the Volunteer Award.

His was one of 14 prizes handed out during an emotional Caerphilly County Borough Council-backed event, which on this occasion took place at Rodney Parade in Newport.

If anything is happening in Caldicot, Aaron will know about it, and he has done so much for the community over the years.

He came into his own during the pandemic, helping local shops get all the assistance they needed, while also doing his bit for the kids by putting together packs that allowed them to study at home.

On top of that, he made up boxes containing cream teas for the elderly, all done through donations and help from his family.

And Aaron has shown resilience too.

Aaron Reeks, second from right, with his guests at the awards

Last Christmas, with the help of friends and family, he made six-foot tall festive statues that were dotted around the town, only for them to be vandalised.

But he didn’t let that get him down. He bounced back to organise a Christmas costume parade from the castle to the town.

This year also saw Aaron take on an extra special mission to help the people of Ukraine, not once but twice!

He travelled to the Poland-Ukraine border with clothes, food and other essentials, and played his part in getting accommodation ready for those affected by the war.

Back in this country, he did his bit by sorting out clothes for Ukrainians who have come to Wales to escape the bombing.

Aaron does all of this despite having a very serious illness himself.

Violent headaches can bring on brain bleeds and strokes, and he also can fall and stop breathing.

But he does not dwell on it and often says “somebody is worse off than me”.