INSPIRATIONAL teenager Noah Herniman has been crowned Young Person of the Year at the 2022 South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards.

The Chepstow youngster received the National Grid-backed prize during this year’s ceremony, which was hosted by Rodney Parade and headline sponsored by Caerphilly Borough County Council.

Courageous Noah, who suffers from neurofibromatosis, a condition where tumours grow on a person’s nerve tissue, was recognised for his bravery and remarkable fundraising.

Despite being told last year that an inoperable tumour had been discovered in his brain, he continued to raise funds for Cyfannol Women’s Aid, homeless charity Llamau, the Childhood Tumour Trust and his own Noah’s Retreat venture.

Speaking after collecting his award from National Grid’s education liaison officer Nick South, he said: “It started when I was about seven. I overheard doctors at Serennu Children’s Centre talking about funding issues.

“I raised £100 in the first year and then continued doing different stuff for different people.

“It’s hard to pick which has been my favourite fundraising because there are so many amazing charities out there.”

He added: “One small gesture can always help. You never know how much it will help a person’s life, but it will help.”

Since 2017, Noah, pictured above, has donated a staggering 6,000 Easter eggs to Cyfannol Women’s Aid and Llamau through his Make Someone Smile project.

He raised £4,000 for the Childhood Tumour Trust between last August and this April, after which the youngster began fundraising for his own Noah’s Retreat venture.

His dream is to provide a place, maybe a caravan or purpose-built cabin, where families can go to get some respite.

The total currently stands at £12,000 and is sure to keep growing while Noah continues to keep fighting his condition.

Noah has also shown amazing strength when it comes to his education.

After missing his GCSE mock exams late last year, he eventually returned in the spring to take five GCSEs and passed them all with B and C grades.