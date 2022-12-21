THIS week, many families across Gwent will be looking to fill up as they prepare to drive home for Christmas (with apologies to Chris Rea).
Whether it’s across the UK, or just down the road, drivers will want to make sure they have enough petrol to get where they are going so they don’t have to rely on a reindeer-led sleigh.
We’ve taken a look for the cheapest prices at the pumps per litre of petrol in each area of Gwent to ensure that you have a very merry Christmas this year.
Newport
- Gulf Chepstow Road (Hillcroft Garage) – 149.9p
- Asda Pillgwenlly – 150.7p
- Tesco Newport – 150.9p
- Tesco Spytty – 150.9p
- Morrisons Rogerstone – 151.7p
Torfaen
- Texaco Cwmbran (Avondale Service Station) – 144.9p
- Morrisons Cwmbran – 145.9p
- Tesco Pontypool – 146.9p
- Sainsburys Cwmbran – 150.9p
- Texaco Pontypool (Pavillion Service Station) – 150.9p
Caerphilly
- Texaco Commercial Street (Pontymister) – 148.8p
- High Bank Garage (Pengam) – 149.5p
- Tesco Ystrad Mynach – 149.9p
- Texaco Newbridge Bypass (Enterprise Service Station) – 149.9p
- Texaco St Cenydd Road (MFG Caerphilly) – 149.9p
Monmouthshire
- BP Brecon Road Service Station (Abergavenny) – 136.9p
- Esso Abergavenny (RSS Abergavenny) – 143.9p
- Shell Abergavenny (Waitrose Abergavenny) – 149.9p
- Skirrid Mountain Garage (Llanvihangel Crucorney)– 149.9p
- Gulf Newport Road (Caldicot Fuel Express Automat) – 153.7p
Blaenau Gwent
- Harvest Energy Brynmawr (Hilltop Garage) – 139.7p
- Tesco Abertillery – 141.9p
- Gulf Blaina (Central Garage) – 141.9p
- Gulf Byrnmawr (Chapel Garage) – 142.9p
- Morrisons Ebbw Vale – 142.9p
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel