THIS week, many families across Gwent will be looking to fill up as they prepare to drive home for Christmas (with apologies to Chris Rea).

Whether it’s across the UK, or just down the road, drivers will want to make sure they have enough petrol to get where they are going so they don’t have to rely on a reindeer-led sleigh.

We’ve taken a look for the cheapest prices at the pumps per litre of petrol in each area of Gwent to ensure that you have a very merry Christmas this year.

Newport

Gulf Chepstow Road (Hillcroft Garage) – 149.9p

Asda Pillgwenlly – 150.7p

Tesco Newport – 150.9p

Tesco Spytty – 150.9p

Morrisons Rogerstone – 151.7p

Torfaen

Texaco Cwmbran (Avondale Service Station) – 144.9p

Morrisons Cwmbran – 145.9p

Tesco Pontypool – 146.9p

Sainsburys Cwmbran – 150.9p

Texaco Pontypool (Pavillion Service Station) – 150.9p

Caerphilly

Texaco Commercial Street (Pontymister) – 148.8p

High Bank Garage (Pengam) – 149.5p

Tesco Ystrad Mynach – 149.9p

Texaco Newbridge Bypass (Enterprise Service Station) – 149.9p

Texaco St Cenydd Road (MFG Caerphilly) – 149.9p

Monmouthshire

BP Brecon Road Service Station (Abergavenny) – 136.9p

Esso Abergavenny (RSS Abergavenny) – 143.9p

Shell Abergavenny (Waitrose Abergavenny) – 149.9p

Skirrid Mountain Garage (Llanvihangel Crucorney)– 149.9p

Gulf Newport Road (Caldicot Fuel Express Automat) – 153.7p

Blaenau Gwent