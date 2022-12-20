This is the moment a police officer tasers a man who had allegedly made threats with a knife.

The stand-off shows the man, standing still holding something in his hands, as the officers confronts him.

A laser pointer then appears on the man's chest and, as he puts his hands in his pockets, the weapon is discharged.

The man then falls to the ground face first, as the police officer shouts "Taser! Taser! Taser!"

The man falls to the ground in Blackwood High Street, Caerphilly, Wales, on December 6, as onlookers watch on.

An eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "I caught the last of it. The altercation started in Poundland.

"This is what the manager has told me in the street, I just caught the last of it I just had my phone out at the right place at the right time."

Gwent Police said in a statement: "We received a call at 3.40pm on Tuesday 6 December, reporting a man threatening to cause harm to others in Blackwood.

"Officers attended and arrested a 37-year-old man from the Caerphilly area on suspicion of being in possession of a knife and threatening harm to others.

"He has since been released on conditional bail as our investigation continues."

They later explained that the use of a taser was deemed proportionate and necessary.