POLICE have apprehended three people following reports of burglary in the Cwmbran area.

Officers from Gwent Police's Torfaen team said they received reports "in the early hours of Sunday, December 18, of people trying to enter parked vehicles and a property in the Pontnewydd area".

"Shortly after, officers carried out a search," the officers added. "Two of these people have now been charged with offences and are going through the courts."

They are a 17-year-old boy, who has been charged with burglary, criminal damage, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, possession of a Class-B drug, and a public order offence.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with burglary, the officers said.

A third man, aged 23, meanwhile, has been arrested in connection with the alleged incidents.

He was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and conspiracy to commit burglary, and has since been released on conditional bail.