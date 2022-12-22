THOMAS, James and Paul Binks are three brothers devoted to caring for their mum.

The siblings – Thomas and James are twins – have been at Heidi’s side from a young age, diligently carrying out everyday tasks without fail.

With their mum registered disabled, she is very often unable to move freely due to back problems and an ongoing issue with her side which resulted in an operation that did not heal well.

Thomas, James and Paul, understandably, worry a lot for their mother and do everything they can to make her feel comfortable – all they want is to make Heidi proud.

Their unfailing support for her saw them presented with the Unpaid Carer Award at this year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, which were backed by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Kerrie Peake, managing director of category sponsors Arthur Peake & Sons, was on hand to give the boys their prize during the Rodney Parade event.

The Binks brothers with mum Heidi

The boys said: “We had an amazing day with amazing people. It was nice to make our mam and young carers so proud of us.

“We love young carers and without them these past few years would have been so much harder.”

Heidi added: “I am a proud and humbled parent. The boys are amazing, they do so much for me and they know they are loved.

“All our lives they have been caring, so it was such a great joy for me to see them receiving the award.”

Jason O’Brien, interim director of social care and housing at Torfaen County Borough Council, was full of praise for the siblings and their fellow young carers.

He said: “I was delighted to hear that Paul, Thomas and James’ contribution, and that of unpaid carers more generally, has been so positively recognised.

“They are a credit to themselves and their family, and I, like their mother Heidi, am extremely proud of them and their achievements.

“The Torfaen Young Carers team, in partnership with the Youth Service and Torfaen Play, work tirelessly to support the young carers of Torfaen and they too are to be commended for their effort and dedication.”

The boys show off their award

Support worker Sam Morgan, who has been supporting the boys for nearly five years, said: “The boys are very dedicated to caring for their mother, they are a very close family.

“They do not complain and are very aware of what their mother has to endure as a result of her health needs.

“It is a joy to work with them in the weekly provisions as well as going to young carers’ festivals and other residentials trips they have attended.

“Their mother engages well with the service and wants the boys to have the best opportunities, have down time and not miss out on their childhood because of the responsibilities they take on.

“The boys are also part of the Torfaen Young Carers Forum and are excellent advocates and role models for other young carers. They are thoroughly deserving of this recognition.”