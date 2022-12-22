EDEN Lewis is the embodiment of courage.

She has been battling osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, for more than two years.

The 16-year-old had a 13cm tumour removed from her right thigh and now has an internal metal prosthetic in her leg.

Eden has also had two operations, called thoracotomies, to remove metastases from her lungs.

And in January this year, a new tumour was discovered in her right foot.

Despite undergoing two rounds of chemotherapy, a CT scan of her chest showed the cancer was still growing.

Eden and mum Tess chat to awards host Gavin Thompson

Then, on March 3, the family had the terrible news that Eden's cancer was terminal.

While she knows her cancer is untreatable, the inspirational teenager’s spirit won’t be broken.

Determined to keep living her life to the full, the former Islwyn High School pupil went on to gain five Cs and five Bs in her GCSEs, and then had an extra special prom night.

Travelling in a fluorescent green Ford Mustang GT, she was given a police escort to Bryn Meadows, all after friends and local businesses helped get her ready.

Now studying animal care in college, Eden is getting ready for what will be a very special Christmas for her, brother Logan, sister Faora, mum Tess and stepdad Cameron at home in Oakdale.

Eden at her school prom earlier this year

Eden received an early Christmas present at this year's South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, as she collected the Courage Award from Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of category sponsors Newport City Council.

“Winning this award has brought Eden a new sense of determination to keep fighting,” said Tess after the Rodney Parade event, which was backed by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

“Hearing the words "you have cancer" is extremely hard to take in, then to hear the words "your cancer is stronger than the chemo", closely followed by "it’s terminal", is beyond heart-breaking.

“The first thing Eden asked her oncologist upon hearing these words was "will I still be here for Christmas?" and, after a silent pause, being told "I really can't answer that, but we're looking at a few months" made Eden determined to be here for Christmas 2022.

“We weren't expecting to be at the awards, let alone still have Eden here.”

She added: “It's with support from organisations and groups like LATCH Welsh Children's Cancer Charity, Dreams and Wishes, MAI 90, Noah's Ark Children's Hospital Charity and Ty Hafan that have supported not just Eden but the entire family in various ways, and that have given Eden the inspiration to keep fighting.

“Giving her opportunities to experience life, helping pick her up when she's down and to continue living, whether she's at home, in hospital or at the hospice.”