A SUSPECTED drink-driver has been arrested on suspicion of killing a District Judge who died after being struck by multiple vehicles in a horror hit-and-run crash.

Matthew Mawdsley suffered catastrophic injuries when he was hit by a number of vehicles on the Aston Expressway, in Birmingham, at 10pm on Friday night.

The 54-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene near the junction of Bagot Street and the A38 despite the best efforts of paramedics.

The married dad-of-three had recently been appointed as a District Judge for the West Midlands following a long career as a barrister.

His family has now paid tribute in a statement issued via West Midlands Police and said: "We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved Matt.

"He was a treasured father-of-three, husband, son and brother, as well as being a valued friend and respected colleague to so many people.

"He achieved much in his long career as a barrister, especially his recent appointment as a District Judge, but it was his warmth, humour, kindness and generosity that made him so well loved.

"We will love Matt always and ask please that our privacy be respected as we grieve for him."

A 32-year-old man, from Willenhall, West Mids, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

St John's Buildings Barristers Chambers said online Mr Mawdsley was appointed as a Deputy District Judge in 2019 and had only started as a Midland Circuit District Judge on December 5.

They wrote: "We are delighted to announce that the King has appointed Matthew Mawdsley to be a District Judge on the advice of the Lord Chancellor, the Right Honourable Dominic Raab MP and the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, the Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon.

"The Lord Chief Justice has deployed him to the Midland Circuit, based at Birmingham Civil and Family Justice Centre with effect from Monday 5 December 2022.

"Matthew was called to the Bar in 1991, and was appointed as a Deputy District Judge in 2019.

"We all send District Judge Mawdsley our very best wishes on his appointment!"

PC Chris Ridge, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said previously: “The man’s family have been given the very sad news, and our thoughts are with them.

“We’re still trying to establish exactly what happened, and have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

“Sadly, we believe the man may have been hit by a number of vehicles while in the road, and it’s possible those motorists are unaware that they have been involved.

“If you were driving in the area at the time, or have dash cam or mobile phone footage from the area, we really want to hear from you.”

Anyone with information can get in touch via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 4108 of December 16.