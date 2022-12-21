A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TERRY COURT, 22, of East Roedin, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention and speeding at 85mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport between junction 23a and junction 24.

His driving record was endorsed with nine points.

DYLAN RHYS MAY, 24, of Garden Suburbs, Pontywaun, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 in Cross Keys on June 24.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

LUKE GROVES, 29, of Penylan Road, Varteg, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Penylan Road on July 24.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

CARA BRADFORD, 41, of Heol Y Ddol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BLESSING AGUKORONYE DANKE, 51, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on August 31.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DENISE EVANS, 55, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bridge Street on July 27.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SARAH LOUISE FORD, 37, of Dickens Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SORAN KADIR, 33, of Mendalgief Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at the Royal Gwent Hospital on August 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JORDAN LLEWELLYN, 30, Cae Pen Y Dre, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE PHILLIPS, 33, of Eastmoor Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 24.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TINA WARWICK, 68, of Waterloo Road, Talywain, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.