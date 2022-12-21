A STREET in Gwent has been named as one of the most expensive places to live in Wales.

A study by Halifax named Hanley Cwrt in Usk as the third most expensive street in Wales, with the average house costing £1.15 million.

But this was still far cheaper than the most expensive street in England and Wales, with the average house price in Phillmore Gardens in Kensington an eye-watering £23.8 million.

The only street outside London to be in the top 20 most expensive streets in Halifax’s compilation this year is in the South East of England. Buyers can expect to pay £12,318,000 on average to live in Titlarks Hill in Ascot.

Benar Headland in Pwllheli was named as Wales’s most expensive street, with an average price of £1,730,000.

In Cardiff, the most expensive street is Westbourne Crescent (£1,003,000), Halifax said.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director, Halifax said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

“Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London’s Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24 million on average.

“That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK.

Living on the most expensive street in the North East or East Midlands will cost something closer to £1.5 million.”

The five most expensive streets in Wales, with the average house price:

Benar Headland, Pwllheli, LL53: £1,730,000; Llys Helyg Drive, Llandudno, LL30: £1,219,000; Hanley Cwrt, Usk, NP15: £1,152,000; Forrest Road, Penarth, CF64; £1,092,000; St Marys Well Bay Road, Penarth, CF64; £1,085,000.

And here are the most expensive streets across England and Wales as a whole, with their average house prices: