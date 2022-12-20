A SOFA, an exercise bike and a toilet seat were among items found by "frustrated" police patrolling a Gwent beauty spot this week.

Officers discovered piles of household waste dumped illegally in Wentwood Forest on Monday evening, and believe the culprits struck just hours earlier.

Broken computer monitors and a printer, as well as paint cans, a fridge, and black bags of waste were also among the items piled up at a site in the ancient woodland.

Environmental agency Natural Resources Wales said the forest had become a frequent site for fly-tippers, prompting it to work with the police and other organisations to clamp down on the problem.

Items including old vacuum cleaners and a toilet seat were fly-tipped at a site in Wentwood Forest. (Image: Gwent Police)

Officers from Gwent Police's Rural Crime Team were carrying out their regular evening patrols on Monday as part of the ongoing Operation Nightwatch.

"Frustrated to see several large incidents of fly-tipping having occurred since yesterday," the team said on social media.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact the force, quoting log number 431 of 19/12/22.

Items including a sofa and other broken furniture were fly-tipped at a site in Wentwood Forest. (Image: Gwent Police)

Natural Resources Wales, which coordinated the Fly-Tipping Action Wales campaign, told the Argus it was "aware enquiries are being made into the more recent fly-tipping incident and hope the offender is identified and punished appropriately".

The agency also offered advice to residents thinking of using third-party waste disposal services.

Items including broken chairs and black bags of household waste were fly-tipped at a site in Wentwood Forest. (Image: Gwent Police)

"When arranging the removal of household waste, people in Wales are required to check with Natural Resources Wales that the person or company they are using are a registered waste carrier by visiting naturalresources.wales/checkwaste or calling 03000 653000," a spokesperson for the campaign said.

"They should also ask where their waste is being taken and failure to make these appropriate checks could result in a £300 fixed penalty notice if the waste is fly-tipped.

"It’s also recommended the details of the vehicle removing the waste are taken which can be helpful to officers if the waste ends up fly-tipped."

More information, from Fly-Tipping Action Wales, about ways to manage and dispose of waste safely, legally and responsibly, can be found online at DutyofCare.wales, on Twitter (@FtAW) and on Facebook.