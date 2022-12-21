HERE are some more pictures of pets around Gwent all dressed up for Christmas.

Corina Setchfield sent in this picture of Comet looking festive

Mabel with the Christmas lights. Picture sent in by Alicia Holder

Miriam Anderson sent in this picture of Suki ruining the tree

Dolly Finn shared this picture of Izzy getting ready for Christmas

Lyn Dury shared this picture of Darcie waiting for Christmas

Nicola Gapper said: "Can you spot the cat my daughter's cat Moo?"

Rebecca Lee sent in this picture of Nia in her festive hat

Rhiannon McLoughlin shared this picture of Petey trying on his Christmas bowtie