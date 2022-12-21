HERE are some more pictures of pets around Gwent all dressed up for Christmas.
Corina Setchfield sent in this picture of Comet looking festive
Mabel with the Christmas lights. Picture sent in by Alicia Holder
Miriam Anderson sent in this picture of Suki ruining the tree
Dolly Finn shared this picture of Izzy getting ready for Christmas
Lyn Dury shared this picture of Darcie waiting for Christmas
Nicola Gapper said: "Can you spot the cat my daughter's cat Moo?"
Rebecca Lee sent in this picture of Nia in her festive hat
Rhiannon McLoughlin shared this picture of Petey trying on his Christmas bowtie
