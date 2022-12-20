A WOMAN has died 17 days after reportedly being attacked by a dog in Caerphilly.

The 83-year-old had been rushed to hospital on Saturday, December 3 after suffering what police described as life-threatening injuries.

She was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday December 20, police said.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack, and the police investigation into the incident continues.

Another person who was injured during the reported attack, a 55-year-old man, has since been released from hospital after treatment for minor injuries, Gwent Police said.

The alleged attack happened at a house in Heol Fawr at around 3.15pm on December 3, prompting paramedics and police - including armed officers - to rush to the scene.

Heol Fawr is just a few streets away from the scene of a separate dog attack last November in which 10-year-old Jack Lis died.

Police have since identified the breed of dog involved in the Heol Fawr incident as "a large black XL bully cross cane corso breed".

Officers seized the animal, which has since been destroyed. Gwent Police said no other animals were involved.

Investigations led to four people being arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

They are a 20-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, and a 28-year-old woman, all from the Caerphilly area.

Gwent Police said they have all been released under conditional bail.

The force's investigation continues and officers will be making further enquiries in the local area.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer said: “If you have concerns or any information regarding this dog and its previous behaviour then please do stop and talk with us.

"Alternatively, please call us on 101, quoting log reference 2200407170. You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."