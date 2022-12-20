A FORMER county councillor and teacher who sexually abused children has been jailed.

Ex-Barry councillor Anthony Hampton, 75, was found guilty by a jury following a trial of indecently assaulting two young boys in the 1980s and 1990s.

They were under the age of 16 at the time.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, read out statements made by Hampton’s victims.

“He used an opportunity to abuse me,” one said.

“I struggled to understand why it was me who was being abused

“I was fearful I would not be believed.

“It was a horrific period of my life.”

The second victim told the court how he has suffered from depression and stress as a result of Hampton’s crimes.

“I wanted to die,” he revealed.

“I was a child, he was a man.

“I feel like I have been ruined by him.

“I’m pleased the jury has seen him for what he is.”

Hampton, a former member of the Vale of Glamorgan council, was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault of a male under 16 following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

He was cleared of one count of the indecent assault of a male.

His victims are granted lifelong anonymity.

Hampton, of Watkiss Way, Cardiff Bay, was found not guilty of several counts of indecent assault against two girls who were aged under 16 and 14 respectively.

The pensioner had denied any sexual abuse and described the acts he was being accused of as "abhorrent".

Christopher Rees, mitigating, representing Hampton, said his client was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

“His wife is unwell and was reliant on the defendant for her care,” his barrister added.

Judge Richard Williams told Hampton: “The impact on your victims has been profound.

“The character that you portrayed to the outside world since 1989 when your offending began has been a façade.

“There has been absolutely no remorse on your behalf.”

Hampton was jailed for seven years.

He will have to register as a sex offender for life.

After the defendant was taken to the cells, Judge Williams praised the victims for their “dignity, courage and determination”.

Hampton was voted in as a Conservative Vale of Glamorgan councillor in 2017 but was suspended by the party after being charged and became an independent.

He did not stand for re-election in 2022.