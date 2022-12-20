THE COMMUNITY in Abersychan came together for an evening of carols and festive good cheer on Sunday.

Carols Under the Arch returned for the first time in person since 2019 – after being forced to move online during the pandemic.

Hundreds of people attended the ‘back to basics’ service, where attendees were encouraged to wrap up warm with a hot drink and come together in an evening of carol singing.

Pastor John, from Noddfa Church, led the service and music was provided by Gwent Charity Brass.

“We were delighted with it,” he said. “There was just a wonderful, relaxed spirit to it.

“It was wonderful to have the community back together and united in song.

Torchlit singing under the arch. (Image: Giles Davies)

“It was such a relief that we were back together.

“It was just a wonderful community event.”

Pastor John thanked Gwent Charity Brass, Circulate and Garnsychan Partnership, Cllr Giles Davies, MP Nick Thomas-Symonds – who did a reading - leader of Torfaen council Cllr Anthony Hunt, and the members of Noddfa Church.

Gwent Charity Brass provided the music for Carols Under the Arch. (Image: Giles Davies)

The event raised money for the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund, which raises money for Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind.

The fund was set up by Mr Jones’ family and friends after he took his own life in 2014, aged just 42.

Over the years, Carols Under the Arch has funded hundreds of hours of counselling for suicidal men in the valley, as well as helping to provide and raise awareness of mental health support.

Around £240 of cash donations were made on the night, and online contributions are still being accepted via peoplesfundraising.com/donation/daniel-jones-memorial-fund.

“We are so blessed to live in an area with such a wonderful community that events like this can happen,” said Pastor John.