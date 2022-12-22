A new family run artisan patisserie has opened its doors just in time for Christmas in Cwmbran.

La Crème Patisserie who sell a variety of desserts, patisseries and afternoon opened at Unit 1 on the Parade, next to brown bears and Douglas Willis on November 26.

Founded in 2005 by Sian and Ian Hindle La Crème Patisserie also have stores in Baglan, Cardiff and Abergavenny.

Inside the new patisserie (Image: Cwmbran Centre)

The patisserie is a true family run affair as Sian and Ian’s children also work within the business.

The 10,000sqft Cwmbran store is open Monday to Friday from 9am-3pm.

In a Facebook post La Crème Patisserie said: “And we are finally open in Cwmbran town centre.

“Find us next to brown bears and Douglas Willis, on you way into town.

“So many choices of dessert, macaron, cupcakes, eclair, doughnuts and more.

“This is such an exciting move for us, can’t wait to see everyone.”

Customers can also get their sweet delights delivered to them, the patisserie delivers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between Newport and Llanelli.

La Crème opened at Unit 1 on the Parade (Image: Cwmbran Centre)

Especially for Christmas the store has a range of festive treats including New Year’s Eve chocolate caramel clock, Christmas tree gift boxes, Christmas Viennese Mince Pies, Santa strawberry Gateau and yule logs.

The patisseries opening is part of a bumper year for the Cwmbran Centre.

Cwmbran Shopping Centre has become a hub for new businesses of all different kinds.