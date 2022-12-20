THE M4 Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed to drivers travelling from England into Wales tonight.
The bridge will be closed westbound between junctions 22 and 23 from 10pm tonight, December 20.
The closure is so structural maintenance can be carried out.
It is due to reopen at 6am on Wednesday morning.
Drivers will be diverted via the M48 Severn Bridge.
