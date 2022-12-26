A NEWPORT mum who had two of her children taken into care following a number of abusive relationships has shared her experience of a service which has turned her life around.

When Annie – whose name has been changed – fell pregnant with her third child, she was encouraged to work with the Baby and Me service, run by Barnardo’s Cymru in partnership with Newport City Council.

The service supports parents-to-be who have previously had children taken into care to make changes to their lives and improve their parenting skills so they do not have their newborns taken into care.

“Joining Baby and Me has helped me learn skills to deal with my emotions and challenging situations so I don’t feel angry all the time,” said Annie.

“I started to change. If I’ve had tricky circumstances I’ve been able to ask for help. When I’ve had a bad day, they were there for me. They’ve helped me massively through different courses.

“Baby and Me tell us to become the parents we would want our children to find. I knew that if I dealt with the drugs and alcohol I would be a better person.

“Now I have my daughter home with me, and I have a brilliant relationship with my older two. It’s Baby and Me that has done that.”

Researchers from the Nuffield Family Justice Observatory found one in four mothers who have had a baby taken into care will face further removal proceedings in court, with that number rising to one in three among the youngest mums.

Professor Karen Broadhurst, who led the research, said: “Women fortunate enough to receive support can change the course of their lives.

“However, hard-pressed local authorities struggle to commit consistent spending to such projects.

“Baby and Me illustrates what can done where local areas make the right investment decisions, however, if we want to see national statistics for care proceedings fall in Wales, services like Baby and Me need to be available across the nation.”

Wales has the highest percentage of looked after children in the UK and numbers have risen to more than 7,000.

In Newport, there has been a 48 per cent reduction in care proceedings issued at birth since Baby and Me began in 2019.

As part of the service, parents receive personalised support, including help accessing mental health and substance misuse services and suitable housing.

Barnardo’s Cymru director Sarah Crawley said: “We believe this level of support should be available to families across Wales and would urge Welsh Government to support Baby and Me and other services helping families to stay together safely.

“We need to have stable funding for such services so that innovative partnerships can be developed between the third sector and local authorities. When a child goes into care it comes at tremendous cost, both emotionally to the parents and child and financially to the state.”