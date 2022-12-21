A FREEZE on business rates in Wales has been welcomed by a council which had called for the charges to be rethought three months ago.

Monmouthshire County Council was told in September that shopkeepers feared a hike in the charge applied to commercial and business premises, and the loss of support that has been in place since the 2020 lockdown.

At the time councillors called for a rethink as businesses that had support during the pandemic found themselves liable for 50 per cent of the charge, from this April, with them being expected to meet the bill in full from next year at the same time as they grapple with rising energy costs and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

When the council agreed to lobby the Welsh Government on the loss of support, the cabinet member for finance, Cllr Rachel Garrick, said she would also consider supporting the call, from councillors, for a rates freeze.

Monmouthshire council has now welcomed that the Welsh Government has confirmed the non-domestics rates multiplier, the system used to calculate charges which are based on property values, will be frozen for the next two years.

The government has also said there will be transitional relief scheme to soften the blow for businesses which find themselves facing higher bills due to a revaluation, taking place across Wales and England, from April next year.

Retail, leisure and hospitality businesses will also be entitled to a Retail Rate Relief Scheme, which will offer 75 per cent rate relief in 2023/24, up to a maximum of £110,000.

That is a greater discount than the current 50 per cent rate relief that has been in place for the 2022/23 financial year.

Sophie McCulloch, who owns fashion accessories and homewares store, Snow Boutique in Magor, had been among those to contact their local county councillors fearing their business rates could double next year.

She said she would welcome a support scheme but has yet to receive any information from the council which collects rates on behalf of the Welsh Government.

She said: “I would expect to know by now and not just wait for the bill to appear in April and see the amount has increased, but I’ve heard nothing direct from them.”

Cllr Paul Griffiths, Monmouthshire’s cabinet member responsible for the economy, welcomed the rates regime and said the authority plans to invest in town centres.

He said: “The Welsh Government’s support for businesses paying non domestic rates is very welcome and will give us all a window of opportunity to make our town centres fit for the next decade. The county council is working with all the major towns in the county, their businesses and town councils, to develop, visions for their future which will lead to place-making investments.”

The council is also encouraging any hospitality, retail and leisure businesses that are yet to apply for the 50 per cent discount on the current year’s non-domestic rates to visit www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/business-rates/ to review the criteria and complete an online application before March 31, 2023.