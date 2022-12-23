Families across Gwent are being urged to check on elderly relatives this winter after a rise in elderly patients being admitted to hospital with hypothermia.

Temperatures hit the lowest in a decade last week, with parts of Gwent seeing temperatures drop of up to -4C and double digit minuses in more rural parts of Wales.

The cost-of-living crisis also continues to sweep the country, with many families having to choose between eating and heating amid the cold snap.

The Aneurian Bevan University Health Board has said the admissions of elderly with hypothermia were due to heating fears because of the rising cost in energy bills.

A man sits trying to get warm. Picture: Getty Images (Image: Getty Images)

A spokesman for health board said: “We are starting to see an increase in elderly people presenting with hypothermia.

“This is sadly due to the recent extreme cold temperatures and the cost-of-living crisis, with people afraid of the cost of putting their heating on.

“This difficult combination is now having a major impact on the health of some of the elderly vulnerable people across our communities.

“We urge everyone to check in on their elderly family, friends, and neighbours this Winter. Checking on them could prevent them from becoming unwell, or even save their life.”

The risk of hypothermia happens when a person is exposed to very cold temperatures, and when the body temperature hits below 35C.

And although temperatures have warmed up this week, we are only at the start of winter.

Elderly fear to use heating. picture: PA Archive (Image: PA Archive)

There are three stages of hypothermia, the first stage is shivering and reduced circulation, the second stage is a slow, weak pulse with slowed breathing, lack of co-ordination, irritability, confusion, and sleepy behaviour.

The final stage known as the advantage stage, symptoms include a slow, weak, or absent respiration and pulse.

Age Cymru is advising the elderly to put their personal health over anything else and make sure one room is warm enough and to ask family members to help run errands.

Age Cymru’s health initiatives co-ordinator, Angharad Phillips, said: “It is extremely worrying that older people are being admitted to hospital with hypothermia due to heating costs.

“We understand these are very challenging times, but we would urge older people to put their personal health above everything else and make sure that at least one room in their home is warm enough to sit comfortably without developing an illness.

A woman sits to get warm. Picture: Hemera (Image: Hemera)

“If people are worried about paying their bills, they should seek advice to make sure they are claiming all their benefits and entitlements.

“For example, more than £200m worth of pension credit goes unclaimed in Wales each year.

"There are also several winter related benefits available to some older people such as the Winter Fuel Payment, Cold Weather Payment, Warm Home Discount Scheme, and the Welsh Government’s Warm Homes Nest Scheme.

“We’d also advise that people try to eat at least warm meal a day plus plenty of hot drinks.

"When it gets very cold wear plenty of thin cotton layers, even when you’re indoors, and try to keep moving by going for a walk or doing some physical chores the home.”