INDEPENDENT housebuilder Dandara recently visited Jubilee Park Primary School in Rogerstone, to speak to pupils about how to stay safe near a building site.

The school is located close to Dandara’s new Parc Jiwbili development in Rogerstone.

Situated just a short walk away from the primary school, construction of the new development began this month, following the acquisition of the site in July 2022.

The assembly was hosted by Dandara’s construction director Simon Thomas, planning manager Sean Taylor, contracts manager Josh Smith and marketing co-ordinator Jade Horler.

At the end of the visit, the children were gifted fun school supplies from the housebuilder.

Simon Thomas said: “With the new Parc Jiwbili development now under way, it was important that we inform members of the local community, particularly school pupils, how to stay safe around construction sites.

"It was a great opportunity to talk to the students of Jubilee Park Primary, discussing site safety and answering any questions they had.”

Sarah Griffiths, from Jubilee Park Primary, said: “How to stay safe during the walk to and from school is very important for children to understand, no matter their age. We’d like to thank Dandara for taking the time to explain the importance of site safety, especially since we are so close to the construction site, and it was great to see our pupils fully engage with the assembly.”

Dandara’s Parc Jiwbili development offers a collection of 40 new homes, with the first phase including a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes starting from £309,995.

