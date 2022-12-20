THE Welsh Ambulance Service has warned planned strike action starting tomorrow, Wednesday, will affect its ability to respond to 999 calls.

GMB members are taking industrial action on Wednesday, December 21, and on Wednesday, December 28, in a row over pay. This follows strikes by members of the Royal College of Nursing today, and on Thursday, December 15.

Now the Welsh Ambulance Service has asked members of the public to think carefully before calling 999 during the strike action.

A spokesperson said: “We’re asking the public to consider very carefully how they use our services during days of industrial action and would value the support of partners and the press to help relay key messages to the public.”

The public are advised to only call 999 if seriously ill or injured and there is a risk to life on strike days.

In these situations ambulances may only be able to respond where there is an immediate risk to life.

The strike will also affect the number of non-clinical call handlers in their Clinical Contact Centre and Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service which many patients depend on to attend hospital appointments.

The 111 service will also be impacted and will have reduced clinical cover.