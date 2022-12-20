A NEW branch of budget retailer Poundland is set to open in Newport's Friars Walk.

The new store will be located opposite New Look, in a unit previously occupied by the Tin Shed Theatre Company, and is due to open early next year.

Simon Pullen, centre director at Friars Walk, said: ‘We’re delighted to be welcoming Poundland into the centre early in 2023.

"The new store will be located opposite New Look in the Mall.

“The exact opening date will be announced shortly."

The discount chain already has two stores in Newport city cenre - in Commercial Street and the Kingsway Shopping Centre - and a third at Newport Retail Park in Spytty. It is unclear what will happen to these locations once the new store opens.

Poundland was contacted for comment.