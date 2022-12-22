NINE Blaenau Gwent residents have had their cases heard in court outside of Gwent recently.

The defendants were accused of charges including driving with an expired licence, driving without the correct licence, stopping on a Pelican crossing, and speeding.

Here is a round-up of the recent cases.

TIMOTHY SLADE, 59, of Queensway in Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, has been fined after being caught behind the wheel after his licence had expired.

Llanelli Magistrates' Court heard that Slade was driving a Range Rover Sport on Llangynidr Mountain in Crickhowell on April 22 when his licence had expired.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure on Friday, November 18.

Slade was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his record.

STEPHANIE ROGERS, 55, of Surgery Road in Blaina, has been ordered to pay more than £700 after being caught in a Mercedes more than 20mph over the speed limit.

Rogers was clocked by a manned speed camera doing 51mph in a 30mph limit on the A487 at Llanrhystud, near Aberystwyth, on May 16.

She admitted speeding, and was fined £566 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 21.

Rogers also had to pay £90 in costs and a £56 surcharge, as well as having six points put on her licence.

NIGEL HOWELLS, 67, of Ebenezer Court in Scwrfa, Tredegar, was caught driving in Merthyr Tydfil without the correct licence.

Howells was caught driving a Ford Focus on High Street in the town on September 19.

He admitted the charge, and was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 22.

Howells must also pay costs of £90 and a £16 surcharge, and had three points added to his driving record.

DALEY MORRIS, 30, of Victoria Avenue in Victoria, has been banned from driving for accumulating too many points after not identifying the driver of a car reportedly caught speeding in Merthyr Tydfil.

The offence related to a Peugeot 208 which was reportedly caught by a speed camera on the A465 between Dowlais and Cefn-coed-y-cymmer on May 9 doing 53mph in the 40mph limit.

A charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 7.

Morris was ordered to pay a £660 fine, as well as £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge.

He was handed six penalty points, meaning he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

DAVID CRONIN, 31, of Queensway in Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, has been ordered to pay almost £400 after stopping in the middle of a Pelican crossing.

Cronin had stopped a Ford Transit in the crossing area of the traffic lights on Cowbridge’s High Street in the Vale of Glamorgan.

He admitted the offence, and at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 29, was fined £233, as well as having to pay £110 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

TINA CLEAVES, 55, of Bryn Ebbw in Ebbw Vale, admitted that she had refused to identify a driver who had been alleged to have been speeding.

The offence related to a Vauxhall which had reportedly been caught on May 15 by a speed camera on the A465 between Cefn-coed-y-cymmer and Dowlais – a 40mph limit – doing 46mph.

She admitted a charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required having previous pleaded not guilty, and was fined £200 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 9.

Cleaves was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and an £80 surcharge to help fund victim services. She also had six points added to her licence.

NATHAN CHURCHWARD, 49, of Surgery Road in Blaina, was fined £220 for driving five miles per hour over the limit in Cardiff.

Churchward was caught doing 35mph on Newport Road, at the junction with Rover Way, on May 2.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 4.

As well as the fine, Churchward was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He also had six points added to his licence.

LEAH FLAY, 34, of Aneurin Crescent in Brynmawr, admitted speeding in Merthyr Tydfil.

Flay was caught doing 48mph in a 40mph limit on the A465 between Cefn-coed-y-cymmer and Dowlais on April 20.

She was fined £76 and was told to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge.

Flay was also handed three penalty points at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 9.

WAYNE DIX, 53, of Brecon Heights in Victoria, must pay almost £240 after being caught six miles per hour over the limit.

Dix was caught by a manned speed camera on the B4560 Trefeca/Trefecca doing 36mph on April 21.

He admitted speeding, and at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 7, was fined £115.

Dix was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.