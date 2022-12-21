Live

Live: Newport traffic and weather updates on rainy commute

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Welsh Ambulance Service goes on strike
  • Traffic Wales puts congestion warnings in place
  • Latest updates on the buses as services cancelled
  • Traffic and weather updates
  • Rain hits many in the morning
  • Traffic Wales reports no problems on the roads

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos