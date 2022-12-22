NEW research shows that the competition for jobs is at a crunch in Newport, with only 1,500 job vacancies for the population of 320,000 people.

January 7 is recognised as the most popular day of the year for people to look for a new job, with a 17 per cent increase in job applications in January than in a typical month.

In addition, it is estimated there is a 26.2 per cent increase in job traffic between December 2021 to January 2022, with people eager to sign up to learn new skills that will help them secure new employment.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, Ed Johnson, CEO and co-founder of PushFar, described the current job market as ‘fierce’.

Competition for jobs? A mentoring company says the job market in Newport is 'fierce' (Image: Newsquest)

PushFar is one of the UK’s leading mentoring platforms giving people the opportunity to gain new skills in order to progress their careers.

They have just released some eye-opening statistics on the state of the current job market.

However, Mr Johnson said not to fear as their opportunities out there to get ahead.

“The new research shows that competition is fierce within the job market,” said Mr Johnson.

“Mentoring can be a great help in not only upskilling yourself, but also to find some guidance within their career.

“PushFar has a huge network of expert members who are waiting to help.”

Julie Buckingham, a mentor at PushFar, said starting something new can be daunting, but there is help out there.

“It’s clear that January is the main month where people look for a new career path and decide to leave not only their current place of work, but also sometimes industry,” said Julie.

“Mentoring is great way to help prepare you for any new career and expand your knowledge. I love it as it allows me to pass on knowledge and support others with achieving their dreams.”

Data collated by Pushfar. For more on the platform click here.